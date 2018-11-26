Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 26, 2018: Courtesy image from the communications office of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). "We are all learning from these exercises: citizens, organizations and the media. And the trustworthiness of the referendum has been clear, in terms of citizen acceptance and improvement of procedures," future presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez Cuevas (R) told a press conference. EPA/EFE/AMLO COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE/

The vast majority of the fewer than 1 million eligible voters who took part in a referendum on 10 projects proposed by incoming President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador supported the initiatives, the transition team said Monday.

