Photograph showing Honduran migrants holding a moment of silence for a fellow migrant who fell from a truck and died in Huixtla, Mexico, Oct 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Pardo

Hundreds of Mexicans took to the streets in this city in the southwestern Mexican state of Chiapas early Tuesday to welcome the caravan of Central Americans headed for the United States border, providing them with food, water, medicine and clothes.

"It breaks my heart to see the children," Reina Lucia Ochia, a local resident, said while giving out sandwiches on the side of the road. "They make us understand their humanity while the government does nothing."