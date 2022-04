Members of the police guard the exterior of a motel where the body of a woman was discovered, in the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, 21 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Gabriela Perez

Thousands of Mexicans protested on Sunday in various marches in the capital to demand justice for the death of 18-year-old law student Debanhi Escobar in Nuevo León amid a wave of murders and disappearances of women.

Some contingents marched from the Bosque de Chapultepec to the Angel of Independence, while hundreds of others protested from the Monument of the Revolution and dozens more from the "antimonument" against gender violence in the Juarez Hemicycle.