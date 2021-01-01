Many families are spending the last day of 2020 at the doors of hospitals in Mexico City, which are on the verge of overflowing, waiting for any encouraging news about the health situation of their loved ones both inside and waiting to be admitted.

Veronica Rojas is one of the thousands of Mexicans who on the eve of the new year is waiting patiently for news about her mother's condition outside the Hospital General del Parque de los Venados, located in the southern part of Mexico City, and one of the few that is still admitting Covid-19 patients.