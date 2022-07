Women protest against femicide and demand justice in the case of Luz Raquel Padilla today, in front of the Government Palace of Jalisco, in Guadalajara (Mexico). EFE/Francisco Guasco

Women protest against femicide and demand justice in the case of Luz Raquel Padilla today, in front of the Government Palace of Jalisco, in Guadalajara (Mexico). EFE/Francisco Guasco

Women protest against femicide and demand justice in the case of Luz Raquel Padilla today, in front of the Government Palace of Jalisco, in Guadalajara (Mexico). EFE/Francisco Guasco

A group of activists protested Sunday to seek justice in the brutal killing of a Mexican woman who was allegedly burnt to death by her neighbors in Guadalajara.

Luz Raquel Padilla, 35, was set on fire after her attackers sprayed alcohol on her on July 16.