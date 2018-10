Photo provided by Mexico's environmental protection agency (Profepa) showing several swim bladders from the fish known as "totoaba" - an endangered species - seized by authorities at the Mexico City airport. On the black market, totoaba swim bladders go for between $5,000-$8,500 per kilogram. EFE-EPA/Courtesy Profepa/Editorial Use Only.

Mexican environmental agents seized a suitcase containing 271 swim bladders from an endangered fish species at the Mexico City International Airport, authorities said Tuesday.

The swim bladders arrived on a flight from Panama City and were identified by agents of the Profepa environmental protection agency.