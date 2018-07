Photograph provided Jul 2 showing hundreds of sympathizers of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador following his arrival at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul 1, 2018. EFE/ Mario Arturo Martinez

Photograph provided Jul 2 showing hundreds of sympathizers of President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador following his arrival at Zocalo square in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alex Cruz

Some 80,000 people gathered in this capital's Zocalo plaza early Monday to celebrate the historic victory of left-wing President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a win that ended the virtual two-party system in place since the implementation of Mexico's democratic system.

The sound of horns filled the air along Reforma Avenue, which runs across the city from north to south, while thousands congregated outside the downtown hotel where Lopez Obrador gave his first address as president-elect.