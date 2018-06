A polling station is set up by citizens and electoral officials while a soldier stands guard, in Culiacan, Mexico, June 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Cruz

Some 89 million Mexicans will be able to vote in Sunday's presidential election, when they will decide whether they elect continuity, embodied in the two right-wing parties, the PRI and the PAN, or change, represented by the left-leaning candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

In a country that has endured high levels of corruption and an intense wave of violence, it seems relatively unsurprising that Lopez Obrador has enjoyed a very healthy lead in the polls.