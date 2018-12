The legal adviser to Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretariat, Alejandro Alday, holds a press conference in Mexico City on Thursday, Dec. 20. EFE-EPA/SRE/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Central American migrants hoping to obtain asylum in the United States spend another day in a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Thursday, Dec. 20. EFE-EPA/Alonso Rochin

The Mexican government agreed Thursday to provide temporary sanctuary for nationals from third countries while they await adjudication of their applications for asylum in the United States.

President Donald Trump's administration has been pressing Mexico to accept the return of undocumented Central American migrants who entered the US from Mexican territory.