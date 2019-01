Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (C) greets a woman next to Mexico Governor Alfredo del Mazo during the presentation of the Integral Development Programs, in Acambay, Mexico, 22 January 2019. Lopez Obrador presented a plan to allocate economic resources in the most communities highly affected by fuels robbery. EPA-EFE/ Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during the presentation of the Integral Development Programs, in Acambay, Mexico, 22 January 2019. Lopez Obrador presented a plan to allocate economic resources in the most communities highly affected by fuels robbery. EPA-EFE/ Jose Mendez

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented Tuesday a plan to provide economic aid to communities along the routes of Mexico's fuel pipelines to discourage residents from illegally tapping into the conduits.

"We are going to confront the unfortunate practice of ... collecting gasoline from ditches, from leaks and from clandestine outlets," the president said at his morning press conference.