Top-level Mexican and US authorities will meet in Aug. 13 in Mexico City to discuss the mass shooting in El Paso in which 22 people died, eight of them Mexican citizens, the Mexican government announced Thursday.

In a message to the media from the Foreign Relations Secretariat (SRE), Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard announced the "top-level meeting" among personnel from the Mexican Attorney General's Office and "high officials from the office of the Attorney General of the United States as well as the FBI and other agencies."