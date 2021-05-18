Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a formal apology on Monday for the slaying of hundreds of Chinese people more than a century ago in the northern state of Coahuila during Mexico's 1910-1917 revolution.
Mexico apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese
The Mexican government provided this photo of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (R) and China's ambassador to Mexico, Zhu Qingqiao (i), at an event in Torreon, Mexico, on Monday, 17 May 2021. EFE/Presidencia de Mexico/EDITORIAL USE ONLY