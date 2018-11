Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, president of the lower house of Mexico's Congress, speaks during an interview with EFE in Mexico City, Mexico, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/Gil Cortes

The inauguration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as the new Mexican president will be a "historically significant" event because of its democratic importance for Mexico, the speaker of the lower house of Congress said.

Porfirio Muñoz Ledo will be the person who will place the presidential sash on Lopez Obrador on Dec. 1.