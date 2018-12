Sergio Sierra (L), in charge of business relations in the Mexican Embassy in Uruguay presented its annual science and technology award to Uruguay's Dr. Rafael Radi (R)for his contributions in the use of oxygen by the body's nervous, cardiovascular and other systems. Montevideo, Uruguay, Dec. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez.

The Mexican Embassy here on Wednesday presented its annual science and technology award to Uruguay's Dr. Rafael Radi for his contributions in the use of oxygen by the body's nervous, cardiovascular and other systems.

Radi was recognized for his "significant contribution" to universal scientific knowledge.