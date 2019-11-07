The massacre of nine members of a Mormon extended family based in northern Mexico appears to be the result of a turf battle between rival drug cartels, authorities said Wednesday.
The Mexican army's chief of staff, Brig. Gen. Homero Mendoza Ruiz, told a press conference that as initially suspected, Monday's bloodbath was connected to events hours earlier in Agua Prieta, a town on the United States border where at least one person died in a pre-dawn clash between the La Linea and Los Salazar groups.