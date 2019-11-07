State and Federal forces continue with the search for the aggressors of the LeBaron family, between the communities of Bavispe and Ejido Pancho Villa in the state of Sonora, Mexico, 06 November 2019. The massacre of nine members of a Mormon community in northern Mexico was allegedly perpetrated by the La Linea cartel during a dispute to control the region to the criminal gang of Los Salazar, according to advances in the investigation released by the authorities. EPA/LUIS TORRES

Members of the LeBaron family observe the vehicles where members of the Mormon family were traveling, through the communities of Bavispe and Ejido Pancho Villa in Galeana, Chihuahua, Mexico, 06 November 2019. At least nine members of a Mormon family, including six children, were killed on 04 November after their car was ambushed by gunmen. EPA/MADLA HARTZ

Forensic experts work in the removal of bodies of seven people found dead in 3 vehicles in a gap in the town of Tonala, Jalisco state, Mexico, 06 November 2019. Jalisco authorities in western Mexico found the bodies of seven people abandoned in three vans. EPA/Francisco Guasco

