Photo composition showing Mexico's four presidential candidates (L-R, Top-Bottom) left-leaning Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, ruling-party candidate Jose Antonio Meade, conservative politician Ricardo Anaya, and Margarita Zavala, the wife of conservative former President Felipe Calderon. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez/Mario Guzmán

Easter weekend marks the start of the largest and most expensive electoral process in Mexico's history, with four presidential candidates vying for the support of more than 88.3 million eligible voters.

Mexicans are set to go to the polls on July 1, not only to chose a president for the next six years, but also to fill 3,400 elective positions at the federal, state and municipal levels.