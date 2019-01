Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (L) speaks during an event on Jan. 22, 2019, in Acambay, Mexico, on Jan. 22, 2019, where he presented a plan to provide economic aid to communities to discourage residents from illegally tapping into fuel pipelines. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

A handout picture made available by Mexico's presidency shows President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaking during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on Jan. 24, 2019. Mexico's government announced the purchase of 671 tankers at a cost of $92 million in a bid to combat fuel shortages and pipeline sabotage.

Mexico's government announced Thursday that it has acquired hundreds of tanker trucks in a bid to alleviate fuel shortages and combat pipeline sabotage.

"During the process, which concluded yesterday, we entered into memoranda of understanding for 671 tanker trucks - equivalent to 140,000 barrels per day - at a cost of $92 million," Raquel Buenrostro, the chief clerk of the Finance and Public Credit Secretariat, said.