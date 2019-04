A handout picture provided by the Mexican Presidency,which shows the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, speaking at a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, on April 30 2019. EPA-EFE/Salul Lopez /Presidency/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called Tuesday for a "peaceful solution" to the crisis in Venezuela after opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed an uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

"Our position is very clear. We want there to be dialogue, respect for human rights, that people in all the countries of the world don't bet for violence, because respect for the rights of others is peace," the president said during his daily morning press conference.