Venezuelans based in Mexico gather to show their support for the leader of the National Assembly of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself president of Venezuela, in the Plaza de Armas of the city of Saltillo, Mexico, 23 January 2019. Different cities throughout the continent were the scene of concentrations of Venezuelans who supported the self-proclamation of Guaidó and in rejection of the government of President Nicolas Maduro. EFE/ Miguel Sierra

Foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard at the daily press conference in the National Palace of Mexico City, Mexico Jan. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ramos Mamahua/President/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Mexican government recognizes Nicolas Maduro as Venezuela's president and sees dialogue as the answer to political strife blamed for 13 deaths, Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday, citing his country's tradition of not interfering in the affairs of other nations.

"Mexico will maintain its stance. In synthesis: no intervention and a readiness to contribute however we can to any process that leads to peace and dialogue," he said during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's daily morning press conference.