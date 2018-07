Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (L), his Canadian counterpart Chrystia Freeland (C) and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo (R) pose during a press conference in Mexico City on July 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

The Mexican and Canadian governments on Wednesday reaffirmed that the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement must have a favorable result for all three parties in the face of pressure from Washington to divide the pact into bilateral agreements.

Mexican Foreign Secretary Luis Videgaray and Economy Secretary Ildefonso Guajardo, along with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, on Wednesday held a press conference after meeting in Mexico City.