US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer arrives to participate in a Mexico City press conference on March 5, 2018, regarding the ongoing negotiations among the US, Mexico and Canada to revise and update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo participated in a Mexico City press conference on March 5, 2018, regarding the ongoing negotiations among the US, Mexico and Canada to revise and update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). EFE-EPA/Jorge Nuñez

Mexico, Canada and the United States will hold their eighth round of negotiations to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement in early April, and to accelerate the process they will conduct a series of working meetings - involving cabinet officers - before the talks, Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday.

At a press conference after the end of the seventh round of talks to update NAFTA, Guajardo said that the new round will take place during the "first part of April," meaning that authorities in the three member nations have "five weeks" to consider their options and prepare.