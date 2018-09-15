A man puts on a wrestling mask with the colors of the Mexican flag, Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

Every September 15th, Mexico's streets, government buildings and shops are draped in Mexican flags to commemorate the country's independence, which is being celebrated this year amid hopes of a deep "transformation," as President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has promised.

The left-leaning politician, who will be sworn in on Dec. 1, has promised to carry out Mexico's "fourth transformation," following the country's independence in 1810, the liberal reforms of the late 19th century, and the Mexican Revolution of 1910-1920.