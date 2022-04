View of the iconic palm tree that for almost 100 years had stood in the center of a roundabout on the capital's Paseo de la Reforma, until city workers removed the now-dead tree on April 24, 2022.. EFE/Isaac Esquivel

View of Mexico City workers removing the iconic palm tree that for almost 100 years had stood in the center of a roundabout on the capital's Paseo de la Reforma, on April 24, 2022.. EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Aerial photograph showing the roundabout where an iconic palm tree had stood for almost 100 years on Mexico City's Paseo de la Reforma avenue. EFE/Isaac Esquivel

Mexico City authorities worked for several hours on Monday to remove the iconic palm tree that for almost 100 years has stood on the Paseo de la Reforma, one of the most heavily traveled avenues in the Mexican capital.

"Despite the fact that specialists were intervening, it could not be saved and that's it, the palm tree is dead, it can't remain in this spot because it could pose a risk to the public," said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum in a statement.