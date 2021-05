Motorists use a road near the site of a deadly 03 May 2021 metro overpass collapse in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

Motorists use a road near the site of a deadly 03 May 2021 metro overpass collapse in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Carlos Ramirez

The deadly collapse of a metro overpass in Mexico's capital that left at least 25 dead and 40 hospitalized also cut off a crucial means of transportation for residents of heavily populated, low-income areas of the capital's periphery.

"(Line 12) connected us to them, linked us to the city. We felt like defeños, chilangos (as residents of Mexico City are known)," said 58-year-old Carlos Martinez, a longtime resident of the area where the accident occurred.