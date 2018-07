A general view of the shopping mall that partially collapsed in Mexico City, Mexico, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Firefighters are dispatched to a shopping mall that partially collapsed in Mexico City, Mexico, July 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

A shopping mall located in southern Mexico City partially collapsed Thursday, with no casualties or injuries having been reported at the moment.

Dozens of people shared images of the collapse on social media, showing how one of the walls crashes down into an area that was previously cordoned off.