The Engineer Víctor Hugo Ariceaga at the Torre Latino Sept.14 2018, in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán Mexico City skyscraper becomes symbol of survival in earthquakes

The Engineer Víctor Hugo Ariceaga next to a replica of the Torre Latino Sept.14 2018, in Mexico City (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Torre Latinoamericana, the skyscraper that ushered in the modern Mexico City skyline and has become a symbol of survival in the face of the most powerful of earthquakes, has a simple plaque from 1957 in the lobby attesting to its status as "the tallest building ever exposed to seismic forces."

When a powerful magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit Mexico City on Sept. 19, 2017, engineer Victor Hugo Ariceaga, who is in charge of the iconic skyscraper's maintenance, told EFE he stayed calm.