It's been seven years since work began on the Mexico City-Toluca interurban train line, one of the biggest projects launched during the six-year presidential term of Enrique Peña Nieto and which has now become an effort beset by delays and cost overruns that the current government is seeking to complete by 2024.
Mexico City-Toluca train 7 years under construction, 3 more to go
Photograph of trains in the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train workshops, in Toluca, Mexico, 29 June 2021 (Issued 7 July 2021). EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez
Photograph of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train workshops, in Toluca, Mexico, 29 June 2021 (Issued 7 July 2021). EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez
Photograph of trains in the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train workshops, in Toluca, Mexico, 29 June 2021 (Issued 7 July 2021). EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez
Photograph of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train workshops, in Toluca, Mexico, 29 June 2021 (Issued 7 July 2021). EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez
Photograph of the Mexico-Toluca Interurban Train workshops, in Toluca, Mexico, 29 June 2021 (Issued 7 July 2021). EFE/ Sashenka Gutierrez