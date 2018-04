A view of a Monarch butterfly during the inauguration of Monarch Butterfly Month at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A man watches Monarch butterflies during the inauguration of Monarch Butterfly Month at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

A view of a Monarch butterfly during the inauguration of Monarch Butterfly Month at Chapultepec Zoo in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico City's Chapultepec Zoo on Tuesday kicked off Monarch Butterfly Month to raise awareness of the impact of human activities in causing the population of the colorful insects to dwindle.

The zoo's butterfly sanctuary - which will see the hatching of as many as 1,200 chrysalises in April - will feature activities, as well as a photographic exhibition sponsored by Mexico's National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity.