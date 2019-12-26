Members of the Bolivian Police at the entrance to the Mexican embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, Dec. 23, 2019. EFE/Stringer

The Mexican government on Wednesday said that for the last two days a police siege had been established around its embassy in Bolivian capital La Paz, where nine officials of the government of former Bolivian president Evo Morales have been living after seeking asylum last month.

"The government of Mexico reiterates its demand to the Plurinational State of Bolivia to fulfill its international obligation, guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic missions and end the policy of bullying and intimidation," the Mexican government said in a statement. EFE-EPA