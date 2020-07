Mexican Economy Secretary Graciela Marquez, who will be accompanying President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his planned 08-09 July 2020 visit to the United States, speaks at a news conference on 01 July 2020 at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

A 27 June 2020 photo of an office buildings in the exclusive Santa Fe business district of Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

A 27 June 2020 photo of a tunnel that links Mexico City, Mexico, with the southeastern part of the country. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador speaks during a morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, on 1 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US counterpart Donald Trump will hold a bilateral meeting in Washington on July 8, Mexico's foreign secretary confirmed on Wednesday.

Speaking at a morning news conference at Mexico City's National Palace, Marcelo Ebrard also hailed Wednesday's launch of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), the successor to the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).