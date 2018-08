A photograph dated Feb. 27, 2013, showing former SNTE teachers union leader Elba Esther Gordillo behind bars at a prison in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Mario Guzman

The former leader of Mexico's powerful SNTE teachers union has been acquitted of money laundering and racketeering charges by a court, defense attorney Marco del Toro said Wednesday.

Elba Esther Gordillo said in a letter dated Aug. 7 and read to reporters by her attorney that the court had granted her "absolute and immediate freedom" after throwing out the case.