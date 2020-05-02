Director of Epidemiology José Luis Alomia during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City (Mexico) in a photograph released by on Friday by the Mexican presidency. EFE-EPA/Presidency of Mexico

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Mexico crossed 20,000 on Friday, with 1,515 fresh cases being reported within the last 24 hours in the biggest intra-day jump, while over 1,900 people have died from the disease, health authorities said.

As the country completed 40 days of restrictions imposed to check the spread of the disease, the number of laboratory-confirmed cases stood at 20,739, with 1,972 deaths reported so far, the head of epidemiology Jose Luis Alomia said. EFE-EPA