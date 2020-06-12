The Mexican government believes that the Covid-19 pandemic will reach its peak, in terms of new daily cases, next week - although it will persist in certain areas until October - and declared itself "prepared" to deal with a potential new wave of infections toward the end of 2020.

"We began in February, we'll end in October and we might say that in the middle of June we'll be at the middle of the set of epidemic curves," Mexico's undersecretary for prevention and health promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, tasked with leading the fight against the pandemic here, told EFE.