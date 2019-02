Family members of a group of 43 trainee teachers who went missing on Sept. 26, 2014, (and were presumably killed) in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero attend an event in which a truth commission was formally launched to determine what happened that fateful night. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzmán

Mexico's recently revamped Attorney General's Office has announced the creation of a special prosecutor's office to investigate an emblematic case involving the disappearance of 43 trainee teachers in 2014.

Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero said that the new prosecutor's office will revive and open a new channel for the criminal probe, a statement from the Government Secretariat (interior ministry) read.