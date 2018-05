A woman covers her face from the sun during a heat wave, Acapulco, Mexico, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Guzman

A group of people cool off in a fountain during a heat wave, Mexico City, Mexico, May 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

A heat wave in Mexico that has increased temperatures to 50 C (122 F) in many areas has led authorities to declare a state of emergency, the country's National Weather Service (SMN) said Thursday.

According to the SMN, temperatures could rise to 50 C in the northern state of Sinaloa, the western state of Michoacan and the central state of Hidalgo, while temperatures in the rest of the country will exceed 30 C (113 F).