Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaks during a press conference on Dec. 26, 2019, at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Office of the President/EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The Mexican government on Thursday defended its plan against irregular immigration and said it reduced the flow of migrants to the US border by nearly 70 percent, making Washington happy without violating human rights.

"This is the most important reduction in the flow (of migrants) in the past few decades," Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said, adding that even though the government launched a large operation mostly conducted by the new National Guard, no complaints of human rights violations have been received.