Central American migrants rest in the town of Nicolas Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, Apr. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Central American migrants protest in the town of Nicolas Romero, in the state of Oaxaca, Mexico, Apr. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Villalobos

Mexico on Tuesday upheld its internal migrant policy and denied that it vetted and dispersed under external pressure a caravan of Central American migrants, traveling through the country toward the United States.

US President Donald Trump, who had been railing for days against the caravan - an annual event aimed to focus attention on the refugee crisis in Central America - had claimed Tuesday that it was disbanded by Mexico after he had threatened to cancel the North American Free Trade Agreement, which forms the basis of much of Mexico's foreign trade.