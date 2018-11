Migrants remain in a shelter in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, Nov. 26, 2018. Mexico deported 98 migrants who allegedly staged a brawl on Sunday breaking a fence of the Federal Police in the city of Tijuana with the desire to cross the border with the United States, reported the National Institute of Migration (INM). EPA/EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA/

Migrants remain in a shelter in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, 26 November 2018. Mexico deported 98 migrants who allegedly staged a brawl on Sunday breaking a fence of the Federal Police in the city of Tijuana with the desire to cross the border with the United States, reported the National Institute of Migration (INM). EPA/EFE/DAVID GUZMAN/

Mexico deported 98 migrants who were involved in a clash with police in Tijuana when they tried to illegally cross the border into the United States, the National Migration Institute (INM) said Monday.

The migrants were deported Sunday night, INM commissioner Gerardo Garcia Benavente explained in an interview with Televisa television.