A group of immigration agents arrive at the immigration checkpoint, in the city of Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, Mexico, 20 March 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/Juan Manuel Blanco

The Mexican authorities arrested 95 Central American immigrants who crossed the country by plane from the south to the north, near the United States border, the National Institute of Migration (INM) reported Saturday.

According to the INM statement, the immigrants landed on Friday afternoon at the Monterrey International Airport, the capital of Nuevo Leon, where they could not show papers permitting them to stay in the country. EFE-EPA