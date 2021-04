The director-general of Mexico's National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, speaks on 13 April 2021 during Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's regular daily press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexico's government on Tuesday announced the start of clinical trials for a domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine and said it expects it will be authorized for emergency use late this year.

"If everything goes as we expect, at the end of this year we'd have a Mexican vaccine" ready for emergency-use approval by health regulator Cofepris, said Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, director general of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).