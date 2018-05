Mexican independent candidate Jaime Rodriguez (C-R) and wife Adalina Davalos (C-L) arrive for the second presidential debate in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Mexican conservative candidate Rivardo Anaya (R) and wife Carolina Martinez Franco (L) arrive for the second presidential debate in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, May 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

The four candidates in Mexico's presidential elections held a televised debate on Sunday, during which each proposed measures to improve the conditions of migrants' origin communities to resolve the problem of mass migration to the United States.

Independent candidate Jaime Rodriguez Calderon proposed dedicating five percent of the 580 billion pesos ($29 billion) that migrants living in the US send annually to Mexico to improve the situation of Mexican families.