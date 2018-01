Photo taken on May 16, 2017, showing a protest by journalists in Mexico City. Mexico will close out 2017 tied with Syria as the world's most dangerous country for journalists, with 12 reporters murdered there this year. EFE/Mario Guzman

Mexico is closing out 2017 - tied with Syria - as the world's most dangerous country for journalists, with 12 reporters murdered during the year, the highest yearly total in its history.

Twelve journalists also were killed in wartorn Syria during 2017.