United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet (R) greets relatives of missing Ayotzinapa students on April 8, 2019, in Mexico City during the signing ceremony at Mexico's Foreign Relations Secretariat for an agreement on the provision of guidance and technical assistance by her office in the Ayotzinapa case. EPA-EFE/Mario Guzman

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights will provide guidance and technical assistance in the Ayotzinapa case under an agreement signed Monday with the Mexican government.

Mexican Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the accord he signed with United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet is symbolic and the latest step by the recently inaugurated government to construct a new "regime" in which there is no place for disappearances.