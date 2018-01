Photo provided by the Mexican Foreign Relations Secretariat on Jan. 30, 2018, showing Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray (2nd from left) during a meeting with senators in Mexico City. EFE-EPA/Mexican Foreign Relations Secretariat

Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said Tuesday that Mexico is "seriously" considering Washington's proposal to place armed US federal agents on cross-border commercial flights, but he delinked the decision to the renegotiation of NAFTA.

"We're seriously analyzing" the US government proposal, which has been made "several times" to Mexico, Videgaray said in a meeting with Mexican senators.