Photo provided by Mexico's Attorney General's Office showing Jaroslav Slosiar, who was extradited to Spain to serve a drug trafficking sentence, Mexico City, Mexico, July 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PGR

Mexico extradited a drug trafficker to Spain who was wanted by Spanish authorities after being sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison, the Mexican Attorney General's Office said Friday.

The culprit was handed over to Spanish officials by the Mexican Federal Police at Mexico City's International Airport.