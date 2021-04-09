More than 15,000 unaccompanied minors, most of them from Central America, were intercepted trying to enter the United States during the first two months of this year and youngsters are among the migrants who have ended up at a shelter in this gritty, violent border metropolis.
Mexico feels the effect of unaccompanied minors flocking to US
A view of children at El Buen Samaritano migrant shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on 5 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres
A migrant family attempt to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on 5 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres
Guatemalan migrant Glenda Mendez holds a child on her lap at El Buen Samaritano shelter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on 5 March 2021. EFE-EPA/Luis Torres