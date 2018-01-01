Mexico is welcoming 2018 amid the biggest, costliest and most closely watched election contest in its history, with the presidency, hundreds of national legislative seats and thousands of official posts in 30 states up for grabs and the possibility that the most radical opposition in the last two decades may triumph.

The new Mexican president will inherit a country marked by the highest level of violence in decades, persistent social inequality, institutional corruption and the discredit of the political class, among other problems.