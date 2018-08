Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (r) and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (l) shake hands after meeting in the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, Mexico, on Aug. 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Pardo

Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales on Tuesday agreed to prepare a development and cooperation program to help halt migration, looking at the problem from its basic elements and not through the "use of force."

"One musn't look at the migration phenomenon as a matter of militarization of the borders, but rather deal with it from its causes," said Lopez Obrador in a message to the media after meeting with the Guatemalan leader.