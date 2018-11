Cars queue at the San Ysidro Port of Entry where Central American migrants have been stopped from crossing into the USA, in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, 22 November 2018. A Central American migrant caravan is making its way to the Mexico-USA border to request asylum after fleeing violence and poverty in other countries. EPA/MARIA DE LA LUZ ASCENCIO

Members of the US riot police make preperations near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, 22 November 2018. A Central American migrant caravan is making its way to the Mexico-USA border to request asylum after fleeing violence and poverty in other countries. EPA/MARIA DE LA LUZ ASCENCIO

Mexican federal and municipal agents block Central American migrants, who marched from the shelter they occupy in Colonia Zona Norte, near the El Chaparral pedestrian gate in Tijuana, Mexico, 22 November 2018. Central American migrant caravan is making its way to the Mexico-USA border to request asylum after fleeing violence and poverty in other countries. EPA-EFE/MARIA DE LA LUZ ASCENCIO

A member of the US Army makes preperations near the San Ysidro Port of Entry in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, 22 November 2018. A Central American migrant caravan is making its way to the Mexico-USA border to request asylum after fleeing violence and poverty in other countries. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Mexican authorities on Thursday stopped a first attempt by members of the Central American migrant caravan to seek asylum in the United States, whilst the US continued to strengthen border security in the face of their mass arrival.

Mexican authorities supported by federal and local police blocked access to the El Chaparral checkpoint for some 200 of the more than 4,000 migrants who have arrived in recent days in the Mexican border city of Tijuana.