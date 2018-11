Photo provided on Nov. 5, 2018, by Mexico's Environment and Natural Resources Secretariat (Semarnat) showing one of the country's protected areas. EFE-EPA/Courtesy SEMARNAT/Editorial Use Only

Mexico has more than tripled its protected lands during the past five years via the creation of six new protected areas, the government said Monday.

In a statement, the National Commission on Protected Natural Areas (Conanp) said that the country's protected lands totaled some 26.5 million hectares (102,317 sq. mi.) in 2013 but have been increased to 91 million hectares this year, bringing the country out of what it termed a "historic backlog."